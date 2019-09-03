ABC12 offering two more free channels with classic programming

(9/3/2019) – ABC12 viewers get to see two new free channels beginning this week airing classic programming.

Heroes & Icons and StartTV are joining WJRT’s five-channel lineup. They can be found at channels 12.4 and 12.5 over the air. Check listings for their placement on Mid-Michigan cable and satellite TV lineups.

Both new channels are owned by Weigel Broadcasting in Chicago.

Heroes & Icons primarily airs classic television series from the 1950s through the 2000s, with a focus on westerns, crime dramas, sci-fi, and action-oriented programming geared toward male audiences.

StartTV primarily airs classic television drama series from the 1980s through the 2000s, with a focus on dramas, police and legal procedurals geared toward female audiences.

WJRT already offers Mid-Michigan’s ABC programming on channel 12.1, MeTV on channel 12.2 and ABC12 First Alert Weather on channel 12.3.

Viewers may have to rescan their over the air antennas to find the new channels.