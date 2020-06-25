Advertisement

ABC12 presents ‘The Path Forward’ -- a conversation about race, diversity and reform

Join ABC12 at 7 p.m. for "The Path Forward" -- a conversation about race, diversity and calls for reform.
Join ABC12 at 7 p.m. for &amp;quot;The Path Forward&amp;quot; -- a conversation about race, diversity and calls for reform. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
(6/25/2020) - As our nation continues to reel from the impact of protests and marches, many are asking what it all means and where we go from here?

ABC12 begins a commitment to the Mid-Michigan community to be part of the conversation about race, diversity and calls for reform.

Watch "The Path Forward" -- a series of conversations about race and accountability.

The first episode explores how to talk about race with friends, family and children, along with what it means to be an anti-racist.

