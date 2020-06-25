ABC12 presents 'The Path Forward' at 7 p.m. -- a conversation about race, diversity and reform

(6/25/2020) - As our nation continues to reel from the impact of protests and marches, many are asking what it all means and where we go from here?

ABC 12 begins a commitment to the Mid-Michigan community to be part of the conversation about race, diversity and calls for reform.

Join us for "The Path Forward" -- a series of conversations about race and accountability beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tonight, we'll explore how to talk about race with your friends, family and your children. We'll also look at what it means to be an anti-racist.