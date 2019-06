(06/15/19) - ABC12 won 3 Emmy Awards at NATAS Michigan, which took place at MotorCity Sound Board Theater in downtown Detroit.

Awards included weather, community/public service, and news promotion.

Christina Burkhart won for best weathercast, but she wasn't one to bring home to hardware to back to Mid Michigan. Our wonderful promotions team won two: one for Project Imagination and the second for Diaper Drive.

Congratulations to all!!