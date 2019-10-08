ABC12 televising Flint mayor debate live on Oct. 17; you can submit questions

(10/8/2019) - ABC12 is hosting a Flint mayoral debate to help voters make the most informed decision when they cast their ballots this fall.

Incumbent Mayor Karen Weaver and State Rep. Sheldon Neeley will face off in the debate, which will be televised live on ABC12 at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17. Angie Hendershot and Matt Franklin will serve as moderators.

Viewers are invited to submit questions to ask the candidates. Email questions to debate@abc12.com.

Weaver and Neeley received the most votes in the Aug. 6 primary election. They will face off on Nov. 5 for a three-year term as the city of Flint's top elected official.