ABC12 wins prestigious national Edward R. Murrow award

(6/18/2019) - The third installment of ABC12's annual "Born Into Crisis" series has won prestigious national recognition.

The February 2018 story, which looks at children born during the water crisis and how they are developing compared to their peers, won the national Edward R. Murrow Award in the Hard News category this year.

Anchor Angie Hendershot reported the story while Photographer Timothy Robertson captured the video that accompanies it.

The award was officially announced on Tuesday. The Radio and Television Digital News Association annually selects 122 examples of outstanding journalism in 16 categories for large and small market radio and television, as well as at the network level, to receive National Murrow Awards.

"The RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold our Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” said RTDNA Executive Director Dan Shelley. “Winning a Murrow Award means that a news organization has provided exemplary public service to its viewers, listeners and readers.”

"Born Into Crisis III" was one of two ABC12 stories to receive Regional Murrow Awards this year.

Reporter Ann Pierret won a regional award for her feature story entitled "A simple act of kindness," which aired in August. The tender story shares the kind act of Walmart cashier Ebony Harris, who took a break and painted Angela Peters' fingernails after she had been turned away from the in-store nail salon.

The Murrow Award is the second national recognition for ABC12's work in two years. Last year, the station won the Service to Community Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation for the annual ABC12 Diaper Drive.

ABC12 also took home three Michigan Emmy Awards last week. Meteorologist Christina Burkhart won an award for the best weathercast while Promotions Producer Jeremy Chaney and Graphic Designer Jason Jerke won two awards for promoting the Diaper Drive and Project Imagination.