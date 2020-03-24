AG: Complaints about violations of Gov. Whitmer’s orders should go to law enforcement

(03/24/20) - The Michigan Attorney General’s consumer protection hotline has been overwhelmed with complaints related to violations of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 executive orders.

An urgent alert from the attorney general’s office Tuesday night said the number of complaints has brought the system to a standstill.

Michiganders are being directed by the AG to call law enforcement agencies with complaints of any violations of the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order.

Violation of the executive orders could result in a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail per violation.

A news release from the AG’s office says the main focus of the consumer protection line is to crack down on price-gouging related to COVID-19.

