AG Nessel "disgusted" by former state prosecutor Kolodziej's conduct with sexual assault victim

(09/10/19)- "To say that I am horrified, to say that I am disgusted, is really an understatement," said Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel.

A visibly angry Attorney General Dana Nessel--

Speaking out Tuesday, after one of her former prosecutors resigns after having an inappropriate relationship with a victim.

"It's important to make clear that I expect everyone who works here to hold themselves to the highest standard of conduct when working on behalf of this office." Nessel said.

A standard Nessel believes Former assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej-- failed to live up too.

"This man's actions do not define our department, but our response will," Nessel said

Kololdziej was prosecutor in the Ian Elliot sexual assault case involving two women - while Elliot was SGA president at CMU.

He's under investigation for having an inappropriate relationship with one of the victims.

A relationship Nessel says the former assistant attorney general admitted to.

"In over 25 years of practice, in criminal law as both as a prosecutor and a defense attorney, I have never before even heard of a situation like this,"Nessel said.

Kolodziej was hired by the Schuette administration last year -- but resigned Friday after learning about the investigation into his actions.

Now Nessel's office has to regroup on cases Kolodziej was assigned to.

One of them, State Trooper Adam Mullin's assault trial.

He's accused of assaulting his female partner.

That trial is now delayed until October 10th.

"Unfortunately, that's more time that my client is going to wait for the day of court for justice, but we are looking forward to it. We were ready for court today, we're ready for court in a couple of weeks. But in the spirit of fairness, I want the prosecutor to be prepared, because that's what I would expect them to be able to do in a situation would have," said Defense Attorney, Matthew Norwood.