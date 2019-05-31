AG's Child Support Unit surpasses $275 million since inception

(5/31/19) - The Michigan Attorney General's office says it had the largest single month of collections for its Child Support Unit since 2015, collecting more than $2.5 million.

Failing to pay child support is a felony in Michigan.

The AG's Office says it regularly pursues what it calls "deadbeat parents" across the nation to collect on payments.

The Child Support Unit reports its largest single collection to date is $464,476 from a pediatric neurosurgeon in 2005.

The unit formed in 2003, and has now surpassed more than $275 million in collections.

"Our office has an obligation to take action on behalf of Michigan's children when one of their parents fails to meet their parental responsibilities," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "I am so incredibly proud of our Child Support Unit and everyone who has contributed to this work to ensure the kids we fight for are properly supported."

Custodial parents who have experienced a history of non-payment and are owed significant back child support can file a complaint online with the Attorney General's Office or call 517-335-7560.

The office's total collections since January 1, 2019, stands at $8.5 million, $1.7 million more year-to-date than 2018.

