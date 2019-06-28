AG's clergy abuse investigations moving forward

(6/28/19) - The Michigan Attorney General's office says cases against accused clergy members are moving forward.

The office gave a status update on the charged defendants in the Michigan Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Investigation:

• Patrick Casey had a probable cause conference on May 30. He waived his preliminary exam before Wayne County 18th District Court Judge Mark A. McConnell. An arraignment is scheduled for July 18 in the Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court. Casey is out on bond.

• Timothy Crowley is being extradited from Tempe, Arizona and will be delivered to Washtenaw County Jail in early July.

• Vincent DeLorenzo was extradited from Marion County, Florida and delivered to Genesee County Jail on June 17. He was arraigned on June 18. His probable cause conference was adjourned to August 1 for discovery. DeLorenzo is out on bond.

• Neil Kalina was extradited from Los Angeles County, California and delivered to Macomb County Jail. He was arraigned on June 20 in Macomb County District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 2 and a preliminary exam has been set for July 9.

• Jacob Vellian has been charged and the AG's office is working with federal authorities to extradite him.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has set up a state hotline number at 1-844-324-3374 for Catholic church abuse victims to report their experience directly to her office.

