AG's office tracks down Flint dad who owes $85,000 in child support

(8/2/19) - The Attorney General's Office says a Flint dad is being held accountable, after being tracked down and charged with Felony Failure to Pay Child Support.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Child Support Unit says 44-year-old Scott Anthony Lindsay of Bristol, Indiana used to live in Flint. As of December of 2018 he owed $85,000, or 15 year's worth of child support. He was charged in January.

Lindsay's ex-wife agreed to a lump sum payment of $40,000, versus being paid back over an extended amount of time.

In a victim impact statement, Lindsay’s 23-year-old daughter said in part, "“My relationship with you has been so toxic. You told me I wasn’t worth anything, that I don't deserve anything I have worked for, and that getting into the college of my dreams isn’t even a big deal. I hope that after listening to this, you realize that your actions affect more people than just you and what an amazing person you have missed out on watching grow.”

The Child Support Unit has collected more than $13.5 million in past-due child support so far this year.

If you feel you are owed a significant amount in child support you can call the Attorney General’s Office at 517-335-7560 or click on 'Related Links' next to this article to fill out an online form.