ALPACT Saginaw to bring law enforcement, community closer together

(06/05/2020) -- ALPACT, which stands for Advocates & Leaders for Police and Community Trust addressed the media Friday condemning the death of George Floyd, and vowing to bring about change to how law enforcement interact with the community.

"The testimony of ALPACT being consistent and still in existence is an indication of how serious everyone that's involved takes it," said Reverend Hurley Coleman, a member of ALPACT.

ALPACT members are tasked with building trust between the community and law enforcement. And for that to happen, voices need to be heard. And there's plenty of them in just about every city in this country right now.

"One of the biggest issues I will promise you is I will listen. I will listen to what people have to say. We will research, we will look at all of our policies," said Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth.

Ruth said he also will be bringing back a citizens advisory committee.

"We're looking at all of our policies to see what we can change to tighten them up so we have better engagement with the community and we don't end up with an incident like what happened in Minneapolis."

ALPACT has been around for almost 8 years in Saginaw. They've made great strides in building a good relationship between police and the public, but their work is far from over. Friday was a renewal of that commitment to address the disparities and inequities seen in our country right now.

"It's not just African Americans. It is also Hispanic, people of other ethnic diversity. It is also a demographic issue, and the young people, the generation that is protesting is not going away," Reverend Coleman said.