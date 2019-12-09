AT&T donates $17,000 to new Reclaimed by Whaley resale store

(12/9/2019) - A Flint resale shop with a special mission is getting a big boost from AT&T.

The new Reclaimed by Whaley resale store in Flint received a $17,000 from AT&T.

On Monday, the company donated $17,000 to Whaley Children's Center in Flint. The money will be used to support the organization's new storefront, "Reclaimed by Whaley."

The business on West 2nd Street in downtown Flint gives preferred employment to current or former foster kids ages 17 to 25. Reclaimed teaches them skills like marketing, customer service and social media that they can use to help build a career.

Whaley President and CEO Mindy Williams is thankful for this donation. The money will be used to buy a new, high-tech T-shirt machine, which will help generate revenue for Reclaimed.

Shirts should be available in about two weeks.