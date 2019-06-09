"Aaron's Army" helping mid-Michigan teen battling a rare brain tumor

(06/09/19) - A mid-Michigan teen is battling a rare brain tumor, and one group is hoping to alleviate the family's financial burden.

16-year-old Aaron Jablonski was diagnosed a year ago. He had part of the tumor removed, but still needs more treatment in Houston, so a group called "Aaron's Army," came together to support the teen.

The group held a fundraiser Sunday at Luigi's Restaurant, raising about $6,000 to help with expenses.

"I think everybody in their lifetime sometimes is just one step from falling in the cracks and losing everything. I don't want him to lose everything. I don't want anybody ever to lose everything," Mary Kincade said. Mary helped coordinate the event for Aaron.

"It feels good. It's like everybody came here for just me, and it makes me feel loved," Aaron said.

Aaron's six-week treatment will begin later this month.

If you'd like to contribute to his GoFundMe page, you can click the tab in the "Related Links" below (mobile) or on the right side (desktop).