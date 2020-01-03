Absentee ballot deadline approaching for special 34th District State House election

(1/3/2020) - Voters in Flint only have two days to pick up absentee ballots for the upcoming special primary election for state representative.

Absentee ballots can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Flint City Clerk's Office. They must be returned by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The special primary election for voters in the 34th State House District takes place next on Tuesday, when voters will pare the slate of candidates from 10 Democrats to one.

Democrat candidates on the ballot are:

-- Former city of Flint public information officer Candice Mushatt.

-- Cynthia Neeley, who is the wife of Flint Mayor and former State Rep. Sheldon Neeley.

-- Flint City Councilman Santino Guerra.

-- Flint City Councilwoman Monica Galloway.

-- Sean Croudy.

-- Michael Clack.

-- Charis Lee.

-- Claudia Perkins-Milton.

-- Vincent Lang.

-- Sherwood H. Pea Jr.

The winner will face off against Adam Ford, who is the lone Republican currently on the ballot, during a special election on March 10.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday only for voters in the 34th State House District. The district covers much of the Flint city limits generally from Carpenter Road on the north, Hemphill Road on the south, Center Road on the east and Clio Road on the west.

See Michigan's voter information page online to see whether you are eligible to vote in the election.

The new representative will fill the final year of Sheldon Neeley's term. He was elected to a two-year term in 2018, but resigned in December after he was elected mayor of Flint.

The winner on March 10 will serve until Dec. 31, 2020, and would have to run again during 2020 election cycle to win a full two-year term in the State House.