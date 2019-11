(11/11/19) - Reports of accidents and slick roads kept first responders busy Monday morning.

At one point in Genesee County, there were more than 20 calls in several townships including Clayton, Flint, Grand Blanc, Davison, and Mundy.

The 911 center also listed accidents in Flint and Linden.

In the Great Lakes Bay Region, MDOT had several snowplows on the road.

There were also reports of accidents in the region.

Drivers were warned of potential delays for their commute.