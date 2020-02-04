Accumulating snow likely in Mid-Michigan early Thursday into Friday

(2/4/2020) - Two rounds of light snow will move through back-to-back early Thursday into Friday.

Snow totals overall will be light, but still enough to shovel for parts of Mid-Michigan.

Temperatures will be in the low 20s early Thursday as the snow starts to fall, with snow continuing into the morning commute.

Some delays are likely as roads will likely hold onto the snow that falls until plowed and treated.

The heaviest snow totals can be expected along the I-69 corridor and into the Thumb with some areas nearing the 4-inch mark.

From the Great Lakes Bay Region to the north, amounts will drop off drastically over a short distance.

There's still some uncertainly as to the track and intensity of the snow. So be sure to check back frequently for updates.