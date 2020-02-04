Accused sex predator arraigned on 2 charges in Caro case

(2/4/2020) - A 47-year-old man accused of trying to meet a 14-year-old for sex is facing two charges.

Jeffery Bader was arraigned Tuesday on charges of using a computer to commit a crime and accosting for immoral purposes. The Caro man faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Police say Bader arranged a meeting with a 14-year-old boy in Bay City. However, the person he was conversing with on Snapchat actually was a 27-year-old man posing as a teen to arrange the meeting.

The 27-year-old is part of a citizens group that targets sex predators online. The group posted video of Bader's meeting on YouTube, which caught the attention of the Caro Police Department.

The YouTube video shows a man confronting Bader in the parking lot outside the Bay Area Family YMCA in Bay City.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said authorities served search warrants on Bader on Sunday and seized several pieces of evidence, which authorities were still analyzing on Tuesday.

Bader is scheduled to appear in court for hearings on Feb. 12 and 19.