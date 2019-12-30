Actor Kevin Bacon shares tribute to Swartz Creek murder victim with same name

(12/30/2019) - The Hollywood star who shares his name with 25-year-old Swartz Creek murder victim Kevin Bacon offered a tribute on Instagram Monday.

The actor Kevin Bacon posted a photo of the Swartz Creek native, whose body was found Saturday at a residence on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township.

With the photo, the actor wrote in part:

"For obvious reasons I'm thinking about the friends and Family of this young person, Kevin Bacon. His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing -- I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. Rest in Peace."

The post had more than 10,000 "likes" in six hours.

Police arrested 50-year-old Mark David Latunski on Saturday. He was formally charged on Monday with open murder and mutilation of a human body.