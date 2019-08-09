Additional lane closures coming to I-75 in Oakland County this weekend

(8/9/2019) - More closures are planned along a construction clogged stretch of I-75 in Oakland County between Flint and Detroit.

More lane closures are ahead for I-75 in Oakland County on Sunday, as the Michigan Department of Transportation prepares for the phase 3 of the billion-dollar modernization project.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is working on phase 2 of the billion-dollar I-75 modernization project, which encompasses the 2019 and 2020 construction seasons.

Phase 2 includes work between 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway.

On Sunday, MDOT will close the right lane and shoulder of southbound I-75 from 8 Mile to 13 Mile roads. That will allow crews to build a wider shoulder to accommodate a traffic shift planned for phase 3 in 2020.

Phase 3 involves rebuilding more than five miles of the freeway between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads.

"You're already going to be down ... to two lanes coming out of segment 2. We're just going to piggy back off that, so you'll maintain two lanes," said MDOT spokesman Rob Morosi.

He said working on the phase 3 segment at the same time as phase 2, the total end date for the I-75 modernization project has been moved up by a full decade.

"We originally had the modernization project, which is 18 miles, spread out over nine segments -- two miles every year going until 2034," Morosi said. "But we knew that wasn't going to work, so we knew this was the way we could knock 10 years off that project."

Along with the lane closures in place on Sunday, exit ramps from southbound I-75 to 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads will be closed until November, along with entrance ramps from I-696 and 9 Mile Road to southbound I-75.

The ramps will reopen for the winter before the bulk of the rebuilding project on I-75 between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads ramps up next spring.