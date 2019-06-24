Additional parts of Michigan school collapse; no injuries

(6/24/19) - Additional portions of a school in western Michigan have collapsed about two weeks after a roof collapsed into a classroom.

The collapses occurred at Lee Middle and High School in Wyoming, which is located in the Grand Rapids area and is part of the Godfrey-Lee district.

Superintendent Kevin Polston tells WOOD-TV a portion of the outside wall and second-story floor crumbled in the same area as the roof collapse. That section of the school was built nearly a century ago in 1925.

It's not yet known whether the building will be available for use in the fall.

