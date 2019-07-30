Adoptable dogs spending time outside shelter walls, inside local businesses

(07/30/19) -- When you go into a business, you likely have a specific product or service you're looking for. But what if you could walk out with that item, but also a leash with your new best friend on the other end?

Lilly is a sweet 3-year-old female mixed breed and looking for a forever home. Usually she is cooped up in a cage at Genesee County Animal Control, but not today.

"We take them to a park and run with them. Take them home for the day and just kind of get them in a different setting so they're a little more relaxed," said Melissa Gibson who is a volunteer with Genesee County Animal Control and an employee of First Choice Heating and Cooling in Fenton.

Gibson brought Lilly to work for part of the day.

"It makes them more visible and you never know who is going to see them and might be interested in adopting them. It's very good for their welfare to be out and about and in just a different environment," she said.

First Choice is very involved with the Genesee County community and because there are ongoing renovations at animal control, Gibson knew it would be a win win.

"We're going to try to do it here once a month and focus on a different dog. I did hear one of the volunteers is going to try and take one of them to a car dealership possibly."

Gibson says it's not a formal program right now, but they are looking for volunteers to be more interactive with the animals including getting them out of the shelter for part of the day.

"It's sad to think they're not getting out. The more volunteers we have, the more time out they get, they get to do more things."

Lilly is available for adoption. Those interested can inquire by calling or going to Genesee County Animal Control.