Adult male becomes first death blamed on vaping in Michigan

(10/4/2019) - A man's death on Wednesday is the first blamed directly on vaping in Michigan, according to state health officials.

The man died of a lung injury, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday. No information about the man's identity was released due to medical confidentiality laws.

“To protect public health, we urge people to consider refraining from vaping until the specific cause of the vaping-related severe lung injuries being reported nationwide has been identified,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

Thirty lung injury cases in Michigan have been confirmed or deemed likely to have resulted from vaping. The patients between the ages of 16 and 67 all live in the Lower Peninsula and all were hospitalized with a severe respiratory illness, health officials say.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 1,080 cases of lung injuries linked to vaping in 48 states and one U.S. territory as of Oct. 1. At least 18 deaths have been reported in 15 states.

The CDC says 75 percent of the vaping illness cases nationally involved vapor products containing marijuana or a combination of marijuana and nicotine. No specific brand, device or liquid has been identified as a cause.

Health officials urge anyone who vapes to seek medical attention if they experience shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever, nausea or vomiting.

State health officials also offered the following advice related to vaping:

-- Do not buy vaping products off the street or try to modify and add to any substances that are not included by the manufacturer.

-- Youth, young adults and pregnant women should avoid vaping and e-cigarettes.

-- Anyone no currently using tobacco products should avoid e-cigarettes.

-- Anyone vaping should not start smoking cigarettes as a replacement for nicotine.