Advancements in technology could hurt workers down the road

(9/27/19) - Temporary workers, wages, and health care have been major topics at the bargaining table.

But so has job security.

It all has to do with the future of technology that has been creeping into our vehicles for more than a decade.

First it was robotics on the assembly line.

Now, technology is pushing vehicles even farther, which in turn may push millions of assembly workers out of a job, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

Dr. Robert McMahan, President of Kettering University said, "It's not just a mechanical device. It is a mechanical device, but it's also an electronic device, it's a computer that runs software, it communicates with its environment. It communicates with your phone."

But, where there could be a reduction in the work force in one area, opportunities will exist in others.

McMahan added, "The number of jobs in the autonomous vehicle, mobility space have increased something like 830%."

Workers are fighting for job security, better wages and health care.

Remond Mayfield from Local 651 commented, "As far as negotiations go, they have lasted longer than we anticipated, but, the mood of my brothers and sisters, we're staying strong and we'll be here as long as we need to be to get the issues resolved."

Danotra Moore, also from Local 651 said, "We're hoping and praying that we can get back to work soon and that GM comes to some type of negotiation that's in our favor for us to go back to work, to be able to support our families."

There is hope that a deal can be reached soon, as workers first strike pay of just $250 dollars, arrive early next week.