Aerial mosquito spray aimed at stopping EEE coming to Lapeer, 13 other counties

(9/27/2019) - State crews will be applying aerial mosquito spray over Lapeer County and 13 other counties beginning this weekend to stop the spread of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The spray is designed to kill mosquitoes that spread the EEE virus, which has been found in humans or animals in 15 counties this year. Nine human cases have caused three deaths.

Dead deer with EEE have been found in Genesee County, but no spraying is planned there this weekend.

The spraying by low-flying aircraft will occur in high risk areas beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday and lasting until about 4:30 a.m. Monday -- the hours when mosquitoes are most active.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says those also are the hours when fish are less likely to be at the surface of open water and honeybees are most often safely in their nests.

The schedule may change if weather conditions won't permit the spray Sunday night.

Spraying will occur in the following 14 counties: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph and Van Buren.

The pesticide being applied is Merus 3.0, which is an organic chemical containing 5 percent pyrethrin. Those are a mixture of six compounds found in chrysanthemum flowers that are toxic to insects.

State officials say pyrethrins have been used since the 1950s.

Most people don't have to worry about health effects of Merus 3.0 after the spraying. Only people with sensitivities to pyrethrins should consider staying indoors during the hours of spraying.

State officials don't expect the pesticide to cause any adverse effects to surface water after the spray, but anyone with ornamental fish ponds should cover them. Pet owners also should keep their animals indoors during spraying.

The spray is designed as an ultra-low volume application, so very small droplets will be suspended in the air to kill adult mosquitoes. Massachusetts and Rhode Island are doing similar spraying.

“We are taking this step to help protect the health and safety of Michiganders in areas of the state that are being affected by this dangerous mosquito-borne disease,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “The continuing number of cases in both people and animals indicate an ongoing risk for EEE exposure. We continue to urge residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites until a hard frost.”