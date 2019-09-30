Aerial treatments to combat EEE postponed due to weather

(9/30/19) - The state said inclement weather forced it to postpone aerial treatments to combat Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The mosquito-borne disease is also known as EEE.

According to the state, there was a 33 percent fatality rate in people who became ill.

So far this year, there have been nine Michigan residents who had contracted EEE. The state said three people had died because of it.

State health leaders said people under the age of 15 and older than 50 were most at risk of severe disease following infection.

The aerial treatments in several Michigan counties were supposed to start on Sunday.

Lapeer County was among the areas to be treated.

The state map also included Berrien, VanBuren, Allegan, Kalamazoo, Barry, and Livingston Counties, among others.

As of this writing, the rescheduled treatment dates had not been announced.

State health leaders said signs of EEE included the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches which can progress to severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures, and paralysis.

