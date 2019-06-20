Aerie opening new store at Birch Run Premium Outlets

(6/19/2019) - Lifestyle lingerie and intimate apparel retailer Aerie is opening a new store at Birth Run Premium Outlets.

The subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters will open the 4,000-square-foot store this fall. A grand opening date was not announced on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to add aerie to our growing roster of designer and brand-name stores,” said Michelle Shook, general manager at Birch Run Premium Outlets. “The opening of this popular retailer supports our commitment to provide shoppers with quality merchandise, enormous value and an evolving selection of coveted brands people have come to expect at Birch Run Premium Outlets.”

Aerie sells teen and young adult undergarments, active apparel, loungewear, swimsuits, accessories, sleepwear and more.