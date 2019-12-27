After Christmas shopping blitz underway

(12/27/19) - If you've been shopping after Christmas you're not alone.

The National Retail Federation estimated more than two-thirds of people surveyed in pre-holiday poll planned to shop in the week after Christmas.

The tops reasons for venturing out are to get holiday deals, use gift cards, make returns or exchanges, and as a social activity.

We stopped by the Kochville Township Target store to see what shoppers were after.

"Deals. Deals, deals, deals," said Dawn Lemon of Caro. "We love our deals."

Lemon said first and foremost she wants to snag Christmas items. "Anything Christmas, anything that we can use next year like ornaments for next year's Christmas. You know, little gift packages that we can use for next year or birthdays," she said.

But Lemon is also keeping an eye out for items she can use sooner. "The packages for like shampoos and stuff like that, the gift packages. Stuff that we know we're going to use all year round anyways. We like getting those kinds of deals," Lemon said.

Executive Team Leader for GM, Food and Beverages Carrie Garcia said the last two days have been busy with those bargain hunters.

"I think the holiday deals, that's what a lot of our guests are looking for," Garcia said. "And then a lot of exchanges too. You know if they didn't get the right gift or the right item, they're coming in for the different size or right item they wanted."

Karen Traub of Saginaw County had a gift card to use. "I was looking for a Christmas table cloth, and I found one," she said.

The NRF predicted $27.5 billion would be spent on gift cards this holiday season.