After appeal, brothers face charges again in mom's death

(4/19/20) - The Michigan appeals court has reinstated murder charges against two Detroit-area brothers who were accused of allowing their severely disabled mother to wither and die.

The appeals court said there was “sufficient evidence” to allow a jury to decide whether caregivers Grant and Gabriel Balogh had abused their mother and were responsible for her death.

Vickie Balogh of Trenton weighed 79 pounds when she died at age 52. She had an inherited terminal wasting disease that had afflicted other members of her family.

A Woodhaven judge had dismissed charges against the brothers, a decision that was affirmed by a Wayne County judge.

