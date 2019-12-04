After man dies hanging Christmas lights, lighting professionals offer crucial safety tips

(12/4/19) - A father from Texas fell from a rooftop while hanging Christmas lights and died from head trauma.

It happened on Saturday night while the man was hanging the lights for his clients.

In mid-Michigan, the Hayward Brothers are professionals, transforming homes and businesses into a winter wonderland.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there are over 200 decorating-like injuries each day during the holiday season. Most of those incidents are falls, and the Hayward Brothers are committed to trimming that number down.

The pros, Chris and Teddy Hayward, say protecting yourself against injury or death begins with proper equipment. They start with what they say is the most important: a four-point safety harness.

"If he were to fall, your line is only so big to where you don't fall off the roof. If he slips, he's going to slide a little bit, but the harness and the rope is going to stop him from actually going off the side of the roof," Hayward said.

Hayward says everyone should wear a safety harness on the roof. Theirs costs about $75 and can be purchased at a store like Menards or Home Depot.

If it isn't done already, you'd have to get an anchor point installed on the roof. Then, to get up on the roof, the brothers recommend some special boots.

"Cougar Paws designed boots to allow you to go on top of roofs. The padding on the bottom peels off. It's changeable, so once it wears out, you buy new ones. These are made for shingles. They also sell boots that are made for steel roofs," Hayward said.

The brothers bought their Cougar Paws on Amazon for about $170, and the pads cost $25.

Aside from keeping safe on a roof, they also say inspect your lights for frays and chew marks to avoid an electrical shock. Also, having the right electric cord, like their inline GFCI plug, which they purchased for about $40 at Menards.

"This is for water and to prevent fires, so it doesn't carry into the home. It stops at this point, so it doesn't get into the interior electrical," Hayward said.

When using a ladder, the brothers say you can purchase a Levelizer from Amazon to keep the ladder stabilized.

The brothers stick together, and they say it's always crucial to have someone else with you in case something does happen.