Agency wants revision of DTE power generation strategy

(2/20/2020) - A Michigan agency wants DTE Electric Co. to revise its strategy for generating power over the next 15 years.

The Michigan Public Service Commission on Thursday recommended a number of changes in the utility's plan.

The agency requested more information about alternatives such as wind and solar projects owned by the utility or third parties. It wants DTE to do more to help customers reduce energy waste by using efficient appliances, insulation and equipment.

The commission also urged the utility to set more ambitious energy savings goals for the next two years. And it said DTE's plans not to retire the coal-fired Belle River power plant until 2029-30 weren't adequately justified.

DTE says it's evaluating the commission's request and has made big investments in renewable energy.

