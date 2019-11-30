Agent: NFL’s Pryor expected to fully recover after stabbing

NFL wide receiver and former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor was stabbed in Pittsburgh, but an agent said Saturday that the player is expected to make a full recovery.

Police officers were called to UPMC Mercy after a stabbing victim walked into the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman, who wouldn’t confirm that the victim was Pryor.

But Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing, although he had no other information, including where and when the stabbing occurred.

Family members are with Pryor at the hospital, according to Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor. They have been told he's expected to make a full recovery. Diulus said he expects to see Pryor on Sunday.

Pryor has spent time with nine NFL teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.

While his professional career has been that of a journeyman, Pryor was a national star in high school and college. And his time at Ohio State ended in scandal.

Pryor grew up in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, and was considered one of the top high school football players in the country when he signed with Ohio State in 2008. His recruitment drew national attention because he took the unusual step of waiting until mid-March to make his final decision. Most prospects sign in early February.

At Ohio State, Pryor started as a freshman and was the Rose Bowl MVP after the 2009 season as a sophomore.

Late in the 2010 season, Pryor and some of his Ohio State teammates were found to have broken NCAA rules by trading their equipment, memorabilia and autographs for tattoos at a shop in the Columbus area.

That NCAA investigation led to the revelation that Ohio State coach Jim Tressel had lied to investigators seeking information on Pryor and his teammates. Tressel, who had won a national championship at Ohio State, was forced to resign on Labor Day weekend 2011.

With allegations of more possible violations mounting and the possibility of a being ruled ineligible, Pryor decided to skip his senior season and leave Ohio State in June 2011. He was selected in the NFL’s supplemental draft later that month by the Oakland Raiders.

Pryor was never punished in college for the NCAA violations but began his NFL career with a suspension of five games.

