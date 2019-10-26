'Aid to Humanity' in Flint offering free cases of bottled water, health screenings and more

(10/26/19) - Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) is hosting Aid to Humanity in Flint Saturday.

The event is happening at the Flint Development Center this morning from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

District Minister of the Midwest Dino Bunag and minister Gerard Gatbonton stopped by the ABC12 studio to encourage people to come out.

"We just want to reach out to the people, and make them feel there are people out there who care," said Bunag.

Felix Y. Manalo (FYM) Foundation is the charitable arm of the Iglesia Ni Cristo, which started in the Philippines on July 27th, 1914.

They are providing free cases of bottled water, health screenings and more.

The Flint Development Center is located at 4121 Martin Luther King Ave.

Register online at bit.ly/Flint_AidToHumanity or in person.