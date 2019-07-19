Air-conditioners pushed to the limit due to high heat & humidity

(7/19/19) - Hot weather is taxing mid-Michigan residents, as well as their fans and air-conditioners.

The heat is also keeping heating and cooling businesses busier than ever.

As the thermometer soars, the waiting list get longer to get service for air-conditioners that have stopped working.

However, there are some measures you can take to help make your unit run more efficiently, even when the heat index goes above 100 degrees.

"One of the most important things that people have to do is clean that condenser outside. They can save themselves money, service calls and efficiency on their furnace and air-conditioner," said Ken Hardin, owner of Hardin Heating & Cooling.

It doesn't take long for grass clippings, dust or other debris to begin clogging the condenser fins along the side of your unit.

Even worse, is the accumulation of cottonwood that can form a dense, sticky mat, reducing cooling efficiency and flow.

Aside from cleaning your air-conditioner regularly, there's something else may help in this kind of weather.

Hardin added, "What I would recommend is if they took a sprinkler, especially today, and put it on the condenser that's outside, it will help keep the air-conditioning running."

You can also close drapes, shut doors to rooms your not using, and run fans to help, not just cool you down, but also save a little money.