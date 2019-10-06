Airsoft gun shot off in corn maze in Saginaw

(10/06/19) - Frankenmuth Police sent up its drone to try to location someone who shot off an airsoft gun in a corn maze in Saginaw.

It happened at Johnson's Giant Pumpkins just before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Frankenmuth Police, along with Buena Vista Township police, attempted to locate the person, searching from in the air and on foot.

Police say one person was shot in the arm with the airsoft gun but wasn't hurt.

The maze was shut down for a while during the search, and officials say Johnson's was very cooperative during the investigation.