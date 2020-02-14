Alabama bill would force men to get vasectomy at 50

An Alabama state representative has proposed a bill that would require a man to undergo a vasectomy at age 50 or after he has fathered a specific number of children.

HB 238, filed by Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham), would require a man to undergo a vasectomy after the birth of his third biological child or within one month of his 50th birthday. The bill also says the procedure would be done at the man’s own expense.

“Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men,” the bill states.

The bill was introduced to the House on Thursday and referred to the House judiciary committee.

We have reached out to Hollis for more details about the bill.

This bill was filed the same day HB 248, also known as the “born alive” bill, was reintroduced in the House. That bill would require a physician to “exercise reasonable care” to save a child born alive after an abortion or attempted abortion.

