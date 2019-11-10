Albion College student athlete struck and killed by train

(11/10/19)- An Albion College student was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Central Michigan.

It happened Saturday night around 8:30.

Police have identified the victim as 19 year old Zachary Winston.

The Albion Public Safety Chief told a local newspaper that they believe Winston intentionally stepped in front of the train according to his department's interview with the engineer and based on further police investigation.

Winston was the younger brother of Michigan State basketball player Cassius Winston.