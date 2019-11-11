ALDI grand opening in Grand Blanc Township set for Thursday morning

(11/11/2019) - The wait is nearly over for ALDI's much anticipated opening in Grand Blanc Township.

The new grocery store is planning to open at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 6248 S. Saginaw St. in the former MC Sports location behind Panera Bread and next to PetSmart.

The first 100 shoppers will be entered into the Golden Ticket giveaway to win ALDI gift cards, along with a sweepstakes win one year of free produce. Samples of ALDI store brand foods also will be available.

“No matter your preferences or your lifestyle, ALDI has options for everyone, including even more fresh and convenient choices,” said Ryan Fritsch, Webberville division vice president for ALDI. “Our passion is making sure high-quality food is available to all shoppers, and we’re looking forward to making that a reality with our new Grand Blanc store.”

ALDI announced plans for the 20,000-square-foot store last March. The grocer tore down the end of Heritage Plaza that MC Sports once occupied and built a new building from the ground up.

The Grand Blanc Township store is part of a $3.4 billion investment nationwide by ALDI to open 600 new stores by 2022. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week.