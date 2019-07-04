Aldi planning grand opening Kochville Township, taking shape in Grand Blanc

(7/4/2019) - Aldi is hosting a grand opening of its renovated store in Kochville Township next week while the retailer's new store in Grand Blanc Township is taking shape.

The store at 5275 Bay Road is reopening at 8:30 a.m. July 11 with a ribbon cutting to celebrate the end of renovations and show off the changes.

The improvements include a more modern look, wider aisles and new products, especially in the produce and fresh food areas. Some of the coolers that once had doors now are open to make finding products easier.

“We listened when we heard ALDI customers wanted more fresh and convenient options, and our remodeled stores allow us to offer them exactly what they’re looking for,” said Ryan Fritsch, Webberville division vice president for ALDI. “Expanding our fresh product selection is just one of the ways we’ve improved the grocery shopping experience at ALDI and we’re excited to introduce this to our shoppers in Saginaw.”

Gift cards will be given to the first 100 customers at the Kochville Township store. Shoppers were also able to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year's supply of ALDI produce.

The project is part of a $1.9 billion initiative to remodel and expand 1,300 Aldi stores nationwide by the end of 2020. That includes spending $11 million to renovate seven stores in Mid-Michigan.

The Flint Township store on Corunna Road and Burton store on Center Road received the upgrades last year.

Meanwhile, the new Aldi in Grand Blanc Township is beginning to take shape. Construction crews are working on footings and foundations before erecting the walls and roof this summer.

The 20,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open in October.

The new Aldi is taking the place of the vacant MC Sports in Heritage Plaza near the Walmart and Sam's Club on Saginaw Street. The north end of the plaza was torn down in the spring to make way for the store.