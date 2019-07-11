Aldi reopens Bay Road store after months-long renovation

(7/11/2019) - Shoppers lined up outside of the Aldi on Bay Road early Thursday morning, waiting for gift cards and other incentives during the store's grand reopening event.

The renovation and expansion is part of $11 million that Aldi is spending to upgrade seven stores in Mid-Michigan. Nationwide, the retailer is spending $1.9 billion to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores by the end of 2020.

"We're excited to get it back open,” said Brandon Verlinden said, the director of store operations for the Kochville Township location.

New features in the store at 5275 Bay Road include higher ceilings, updated graphics and more refrigeration units for fresh produce.

"I think the communities we serve, we try to make sure that our customers enjoy their shopping experience,” Verlinden said.

One customer said he's always enjoyed shopping at Aldi. He lined up outside the store on Wednesday night to become the first customer inside when it reopened.

"They got the best prices in Saginaw County for milk, fruits, and vegetables,” Dennis Spencer said.

Verlinden said he wants the store to be a quick and affordable place for anyone to shop.

"Our footprint is a little smaller. It allows customers to get in and out the store very quickly. It's simple but at the end of the day, it's the prices and the great value we're able to provide on a daily basis," he said.

They are working to open three or four more stores this year. One of those stores will be in Grand Blanc, which is scheduled to open sometime in October.

Spencer is happy that the Kochville Township store is finally back open.

"I have missed it a lot. I've been going to Walmart and I don't like it at Walmart," he said.