Alive and well: 2-year-old Gabriella Vitale found safe in Oscoda County woods

(7/16/2019) - A 24-hour search for 2-year-old Gabriella Vitale in a heavily wooded area of Oscoda County ended with the best possible outcome Tuesday.

Searchers found her alive and well around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities could not immediately discuss the circumstances of how and where she was located.

The Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Oscoda County Sheriff's Office coordinated a massive air and ground search after Gabriella was reported missing around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team joined the search on Tuesday morning. Volunteers also continued coming to offer assistance with the ground search.

Gabriella disappeared from a campsite in a densely wooded area on Reber Road near M-33 north of Mio. Searchers found her pink coat several hundred yards away around 6 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said Gabriella, who lives in Monroe, had been camping with her family since late last week. Her family told authorities they were packing up their campsite when she walked off into the woods.