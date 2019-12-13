All clear after incident at Carman-Ainsworth basketball game

(12/13/2019) - Flint Township police responded to an incident at Carman-Ainsworth High School during a basketball game Friday night.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said police thought they spotted a gun on a teen in the stands. Officers went after a male suspect and the crowd scrambled.

Leyton was there and said it was like a "human avalanche."

Officers chased down the teen and eventually found the gun in the bathroom. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

The game was canceled.

Stay with ABC12 News on air and online to find out who that teenager was and if he'll face charges.