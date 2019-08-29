Alleged PNC Bank robber in Clio arrested

(8/29/2019) - Police have arrested the man accused of robbing the PNC Bank in Clio at gunpoint earlier this month.

The man, who police believe is about 60 years old, walked into the bank at 107 E. Vienna Road around noon Aug. 12 and demanded money from a teller. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Clio Police Department.

Investigators haven't said whether any weapons were involved, but no injuries were reported. Investigators say the man fled in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday that police made an arrest in the case Thursday morning. The suspect's name was not released because he hadn't been arraigned.