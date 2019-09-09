Alleged intoxicated driver charged after victim's car ripped in half

(9/9/2019) - Police arrested an alleged intoxicated driver after a high speed crash split a car in half near Clio.

Investigators say a 2013 Chrysler minivan was driving north on Saginaw Street at a high rate of speed when it crossed all lanes of traffic and slammed into a 2019 Ford Ranger at Clio Road around 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

The minivan then slammed into a 2010 Saab so hard that it ripped into two pieces. The trunk and rear axle separated from the passenger compartment.

The Saab driver suffered critical injuries while the Ranger driver did not report any serious injuries. The minivan driver ran away on foot, but police arrested him after a chase.

Alcohol and drug use likely contributed to the crash, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. The minivan driver is charged with operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a serious crash and driving on a restricted license.

The suspect will be identified after arraignment.