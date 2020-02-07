Alleged intoxicated driver rear-ends Frankenmuth school bus picking up kids

(2/7/2020) - Police say 29 students on board a Frankenmuth school bus were not injured when it was rear-ended by an alleged intoxicated driver Friday morning.

The bus was stopped on M-46 near M-83 around 7:40 a.m. to pick up students. Michigan State Police say the bus driver activated the overhead red flashing lights and extended the stop arm as required.

A 51-year-old man from Reese driving a Chevrolet Malibu east on M-46 crashed into the rear of the bus.

Police say none of the 29 students on the bus at the time reported any injuries at the scene. However, investigators encouraged parents to seek medical treatment if students develop pain or soreness later.

The 51-year-old was treated for minor injuries and released from an area hospital before police took him to the Saginaw County Jail. He is facing a preliminary charge of suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated.

Authorities obtained blood samples from the driver, who was not identified. He may face formal charges after the test results are available.