Alleged intoxicated, speeding driver charged with 14-year-old's death

(9/10/2019) - An East Lansing man is facing charges for the death of a 14-year-old girl who got hit while crossing Lansing Road in Shiawassee County last month.

Reilly Quinn, 24, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

Police say he was speeding eastbound on Lansing Road when he hit Hannah Hidalgo of Haslett near Shaftsburg Road around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 4.

Investigators say his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit of 0.08 percent and he was driving at an excessive speed when he hit Hidalgo in the roadway.

A judge revoked Quinn's bond from an earlier case and ordered him to remain in the Shiawassee County Jail. Quinn got bond of $25,000 for the new charges related to the deadly crash.