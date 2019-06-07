Alleged serial rapist facing 14 more charges from 14th victim

(6/7/2019) - Authorities filed 14 more charges Friday against alleged rapist Gilbert Conway based on information from a 14th victim.

Conway is now facing nearly 200 felony charges dating back more than a decade, accusing him of raping at least 14 women. The new charges added Friday are:

-- Six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

-- Six counts of gross indecency.

-- Assault and battery.

-- Unlawful imprisonment.

The Flint Police Department arrested the 60-year-old Conway in July on more than a dozen criminal charges, including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

Investigators found more than 700 videotapes, which Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton believes could reveal dozens to hundreds more victims. The tapes are being converted to DVDs and reviewed by investigators, leading to more charges.

Police believe Conway raped and victimized women from 2008 to 2018 before he was arrested. Some of the woman told police they were raped and assaulted repeatedly over two or three days.