Alleged sex predator caught in YouTube video, but police ask for coordination

(2/3/2020) - A 40-year-old man is behind bars, accused of trying to meet up with a 14-year-old boy in Bay City.

The Caro Police Department learned of an alleged sex predator from a citizens group that posted a video of his takedown on YouTube.

But police didn't find out about the alleged crime on their own. Instead, a YouTube video showing a man confronting the suspect quickly went viral online.

Police and law enforcement say they appreciate the help, but confronting criminals alone is the wrong way to go about it. Investigators say it's important to get police involved before meeting possible suspects.

The Caro Police Department began an investigation when it learned of a video on YouTube, in which a man confronts another man in the parking lot of the Bay Area Family YMCA in Bay City.

The video indicates a 40-year-old man from Caro was communicating through Snapchat with someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy. They arranged a meeting, but the teen was actually a 27-year-old man who posted the video online.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said the 40-year-old suspect has not been arraigned and the Bay City Department of Public Safety is also involved.

"Information that is still being evaluated by both agencies before a presentation of all the information they have is made to us," Reene said.

Bay City police are working on a separate case, in which a 59-year-old man was caught on camera hoping to meet a 14-year-old boy and that video was posted on YouTube.

Reene said citizens who try to catch potential predators have to be careful.

"You never know who you are going to run into," he said. "You don't know what their mindset is going to be at the point and time they are not making contact with the person they thought they were."

In 2018, Justin Fountain of Mayville was charged with attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl. He was exposed by another group, but Reene said police were present when the meeting between the group and the suspect took place.

"There was coordination with law enforcement prior to a meeting with the individual, which allowed a lot of evidence to be gathered and it was done instantaneously," he said.

Bay City police say they have not made an arrest in their potential online predator case, but it is under investigation.