Allegiant offering new flight from Flint to Nashville this summer

(1/14/2020) - Allegiant Air is offering passengers from Flint a new flight to check out Nashville's hot music and food scene.

The airline is launching a new flight from Bishop International Airport to Nashville International Airport beginning June 5. The new flight adds to Allegiant's lineup of flights south from Flint to five cities in Florida.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in Flint,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “Nashville is a major hotspot for live music and delectable dining, and we know that area travelers will take advantage of our convenient, ultra-low-cost service to get away to this beautiful city.”

The Nashville flights will be offered seasonally twice a week. See Allegiant's website for departure days and times.

Travelers can take advantage of a special $55 offer on seats to Nashville if they book a flight departing by Nov. 16 before this Thursday.

"This is a fantastic addition to the five nonstop routes Allegiant already has in the market," said Bishop International Airport Director Nino Sapone.