Alligator escapes from Owosso house twice, leading to ticket for owner

(7/17/2019) - An Owosso homeowner received a ticket after an alligator escaped from its cage and ran loose on the street twice this week.

A resident called the Owosso Police Department on Tuesday evening after spotting the four-foot alligator, which had escaped from its cage inside a house on Hamblin Street.

Police say the alligator also had escaped on Monday, as well. It was returned to its owner both times with the help of Shiawassee County Animal Control.

Owosso police issued a ticket for violating a city ordinance that prohibits keeping alligators as pets. The owner told authorities they plan to donate the reptile to a pet sanctuary soon.